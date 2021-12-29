TURBOTVILLE — Prior to their holiday break, Camy Brungard asked each of her 41 students at Happy Harbor Preschool to place the items from their desks in boxes, and to wipe down the desks.
"We tried to figure out a way for the kids to help with the move," said Brungard, while explaining why the children were asked to wipe down the desks.
On Monday, a tractor-trailer load of items — along with other another trailer of goods — from the preschool was transported to and unloaded at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, located along Route 44 between Turbotville and McEwensville.
The school had been operating out of the Watsontown United Methodist Church, located several miles away along Eighth Street Drive, since it was founded 20 years ago. However, the Methodist Church shuttered the Watsontown church, and the preschool suddenly found itself in need of a new location to operate from.
"Very excited to have found a new home so we can continue the program," Brungard said. "We have been very welcomed. (Holy Spirit) church has been very gracious."
She praised church members for cleaning in preparation for the preschool's move to the facility. Along with the preschool, items from Kids Cafe were also moved from the United Methodist Church to Holy Spirit.
Kids Cafe provides summer lunches and activities to children in the Watsontown Memorial Park, and will now be based out of Holy Spirit.
Brungard said Holy Spirit was not one of the initial churches she visited while searching for new locations for the preschool.
"It just fell into place," she said. "It was one of those God moments."
While the unloading and sorting of items continued Tuesday, the preschool's move to the new location was completed in just three hours.
"We had so many people show up to help, it was pretty effortless," Brungard said. "There were families (of students), former families, Holy Spirit (members), we had people from the fire department show up to help."
In order for students to get used to their new surroundings, an open house for families will be held this weekend at Holy Spirit.
Brungard noted that children are 3 and 4 years old when they enter the preschool. Children from the Watsontown, Turbotville, Montgomery, Milton, Mifflinburg and New Columbia areas currently attend.
"We've had children from as far away as Danville, Selinsgrove, Muncy Valley, Loganton," she said.
While Brungard and other Happy Harbor staff members were unpacking items Tuesday at Holy Spirit, volunteers with the Kids Cafe program were also sorting through their items which were moved to the church.
Carol Parker, Brungard's mother, coordinates the Kids Cafe program. She said volunteers with the program are "extremely thankful" it can continue.
"This will be our eighth year," Parker said. "We wanted it to continue."
In the coming weeks, Parker said she must notify the Department of Agriculture that the Kids Cafe base location has changed.
She noted that applications to launch the program were filed through the state.
Like with Happy Harbor, Parker said the work to move items used by Kids Cafe was extensive.
"We have more than 12 coolers," she said. "We have all types of pots, large, big pots we cook in."
While Kids Cafe will continue serving children this summer in the Watsontown Memorial Park, Parker said there are hopes to expand the food offerings to also being available in McEwensville. However, she said that must first be approved by the Department of Agriculture.
Parker expects a strong force of community volunteers to continue with the program.
"We had a pretty good group last year," she said. "We had 15 to 20 volunteers."
The Kids Cafe program is also raising funds to purchase a shed to store its items in at the Holy Spirit property.
Donations to support the purchase of a shed can be sent to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 6, Turbotville, PA 17772. Donations should be noted to be in support of Kids Cafe.
