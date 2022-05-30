WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University held its 75th spring commencement May 21.
Tanae Traister,of Sunbury, also addressed the graduates at the morning ceremony. Traister was one of seven graduates who earned the Doctor of Philosophy in nursing. She is a nursing faculty member at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The following local students were among those to receive degrees:
• Carl Clemens, of Lewisburg, received a Master of Science in Education.
• Jaclyn Cook, of Winfield, received a Master of Science in Education.
• Chantelle Salwocki, of Watsontown, received a Master of Science in Nursing.
• Jamie Smith, of Watsontown, received a Master of Science in Nursing.
• Allison Little, of Milton, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
• Jonathan Little, of Watsontown, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
• Wesley Bowers, of Milton, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
• Alison Gardner, of Milton, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Gretchen Fullmer, of Milton, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology.
• Hope Harrington, of Milton, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
