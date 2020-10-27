Williamsport — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a workshop for children at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, focusing on the colonial craft of soap making.
Pre-registration is required and the workshop will be limited to 25 children. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Catheal Weiser will be conducting the workshop. As soap-making involves the use of lye, the children will not be making bars of soap, but Weiser will instruct them in the process of soap-making during the colonial period. Each participating child will be given a bar of soap at the conclusion of the workshop.
The workshop is recommended for children age 8 to 12 years of age. Social distancing will be observed and the use of face masks are mandatory.
The workshop is underwritten by a grant from the Free and Accepted Masons, Ivy Lodge 106. To register or for more information regarding the programming, contact the museum at 570-326-3326.
The museum is located at 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
