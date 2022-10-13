SUNBURY — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see operations supported by state contributions designed to create manufacturing jobs. This marks Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
“I’m excited to be in Sunbury today for Manufacturing Week and to see firsthand these two great local manufacturers in action,” said Hanna. “The Wolf Administration has been proud to support these companies and it’s great to see them flourish, grow and be cornerstones of this community.”
According to a recently released report by the Governor’s Action Team for 2020-2021, the state provided $8.65 million to secure more than 3,100 manufacturing jobs in Central Pennsylvania over the past year. This funds also garnered a $1.2 billion investment in local communities.
Founded in 2009, Fresh Roasted Coffee is an eco-friendly coffee roaster, co-packer and distributor, serving companies and consumers through their online marketplace and brick and mortar location in Sunbury.
In 2021, Wolf toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and announced a $1.77 million funding proposal from the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) to help renovate and upgrade the 84,000-square-foot former Sunbury Textile Mill, purchase new equipment and create 46 new, full-time jobs and retain 35 jobs in Northumberland County.
Under the Wolf Administration, Fresh Roasted Coffee has also received more than $262,000 in tax credits through DCED’s Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) program.
“We’re very grateful for the support we have received from the Wolf Administration and our state and local government representatives and we appreciate the opportunity to take part in the Manufacturing Week events,” said Andrew Oakes, president of Fresh Roasted Coffee. “These partnerships have been the foundation on which our business was built and we look forward to continuing these relationships and growing Fresh Roasted Coffee in the Susquehanna Valley for many years to come.”
Following his visit to Fresh Roasted Coffee, Hanna toured nearby Sivana Converting. The company is an industrial hemp manufacturer that produces hemp-based biodegradable plastic food containers, cups, plates, and straws for the commercial market.
During the Wolf Administration, the company received $800,000 through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for renovations and upgrades at its 350,000-square-foot-section of the Sunbury Textile Mill.
“We are happy to host this visit today and to be a part of Manufacturing Week, and we appreciate the support of the Wolf Administration,” said Soheil Shahrooz, CEO, Sivana Converting. “We’re proud to be in Sunbury and look forward to operating here for many years to come.”
The following are statistics about the Wolf Administration, provided by the state:
• 194,000 jobs created and retained through GAT since 2015
• 430 completed projects that garnered $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth
• $396.3 million in state investments to support new and growing businesses, resulting in a record $17.8 billion private investment, $476.15 million in new local tax revenue, and $417.62 million in new state tax revenue
• Every $1 invested in GAT projects has gained $102 in private support for Pennsylvania’s communities and economy – a public to private ratio $75 higher than during the Corbett Administration
• More than 67% of jobs created through GAT over the past eight years have been in manufacturing In 2021 alone, more than 84 percent of jobs created were in manufacturing
As part of Manufacturing Week, DCED officials have been touring local manufacturers in every region of the commonwealth, and will be wrapping up the tours in Luzerne and Wyoming counties.
