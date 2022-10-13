SUNBURY — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see operations supported by state contributions designed to create manufacturing jobs. This marks Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited to be in Sunbury today for Manufacturing Week and to see firsthand these two great local manufacturers in action,” said Hanna. “The Wolf Administration has been proud to support these companies and it’s great to see them flourish, grow and be cornerstones of this community.”

