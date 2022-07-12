Health bus to visit Beaver Springs

BEAVER SPRINGS — Geisinger’s Mobile Health Services bus will set up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
Geisinger staff will provide laboratory collection services right on the bus, including blood draws and urine samples. No appointment is necessary for lab services. The bus will serve anyone who needs them, including Geisinger patients and those of other providers.
Geisinger’s Mobile Health Services bus is a 41-foot clinical unit. The bus is outfitted with a triage space, private exam room and bathroom. The Mobile Health Services bus is one of four mobile units Geisinger has in service.
Though no appointment is necessary for lab services on the mobile unit in Beaver Springs, patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger.
