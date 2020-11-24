MILTON — Barry R. Mabus has lived most of his life in Milton and upper Northumberland County. There were a couple of years when he did a lot of traveling, courtesy of the United States Army.
Mabus graduated from Milton High School in 1964. The oldest of seven children, he figured it was time to get a job. He worked in the vacuum plastics division of the West Company, and then spent some time at Philco.
Mabus was drafted into the United States Army in 1966, and in May 1966 he left for the induction center at Fort Jackson, S.C. At Fort Jackson he was de-civilianized and introduced to life in the Army. Mabus received shots for diseases he had never heard of and was given green clothes followed by orders for Fort Riley, Kansas, and basic training as an infantryman, 11B.
Mabus was then transferred to Camp Funston, still at Fort Riley, for advanced individual training, infantry. His last two weeks in Kansas were spent familiarizing with the newly issued M-16 rifle. The division was transported to San Diego, Calif., and boarded troopships, terminal destination, Republic of Vietnam.
On Dec. 31, 1966, PFC Mabus made landfall at Vung Tau, Mekong Delta, Vietnam. He was assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 39th Regiment of the 9th Division at Camp Bearcat. They were then assigned to relieve the 25th Division of duty in the Mekong Delta. Rach Kien was base camp.
While patrolling with a South Vietnamese Mechanized unit March 16, 1967, Specialist 4th Class Mabus was sitting on a case of mortar rounds atop an armored personnel carrier when they ran into a classic ambush. The lead and rear vehicles were struck hampering maneuverability within the ambush site.
The APC upon which Mabus was seeking cover was struck with a rocket propelled grenade (RPG). The next thing that he remembered; he was on the ground with a displaced jaw. He suffered shrapnel wounds of the face, arm, torso, and leg. Mabus was evacuated and spent two weeks in the 93rd Evac Hospital. He was presented his first Purple Heart in the hospital.
After treatment Mabus was transferred to the 3rd Brigade and was assigned the job of providing perimeter security to Tan An air strip. By September 1967, now Sgt. Mabus was assigned to the Mobile Riverine Force where he and his men would be transported upstream to rice paddies and swampy areas where they would patrol and set up ambushes in terrain that was seldom dry.
On an October 1967 evening while preparing night defensive position they were attacked by an enemy force utilizing small arms. Mabus was struck by a ricochet with the deformed rifle round entering his right eyebrow and glancing off the orbital bone. He was transferred to the Battalion Aid Station where he received treatment and stitches. Mabus was later presented with his second Purple Heart.
By November Mabus and his men were back in base camp at My Tho, with the primary assignment of running nighttime ammunition convoys to the Saigon Region.
On Dec. 1, 1967, he boarded the Freedom Bird at Bien Hoa to return home.
Following 30 days of leave at home in Milton, Mabus finished up his active duty commitment at Fort Rucker, Ala., and was discharged in May 1968.
Following the service Mabus spent 40 years with Chef Boyardee, later Conagra foods, from which he retired. In 1974 he joined the 1067th MP Company with the National Guard. Mabus retired as a staff sergeant from the Guard in 1993.
Mabus and his wife Jennifer have been married for 50 years and have two children, Keith and Kristen. They have lived in Milton for the last 30 years.
Mabus has been the commander of The Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 24 for the past five years. He as been the adjutant of the George H. Ramer MOH, Chapter 656 of The Military Order of the Purple Heart for 15 years. He has also served as trustee, senior vice commander, and commander of that chapter. He is a member of the American Legion Post 71, Milton, where he is a member of the Honor Squad. He is a member of VFW chapter No. 1665, Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.