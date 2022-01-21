Police releasing few details on Penns Creek shooting

PENNS CREEK — Pennsylvania State Police are releasing few details on a reported shooting which occurred early Friday morning in the Penns Creek area.
Tpr. Andrea Pelachick, a state police spokesperson, said there is no danger to the public.
"PSP Selinsgrove is still actively investigating," she said. "They will put out a news release once they are done with the investigation."
There are no further details available on the incident at this time.
