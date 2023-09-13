Cherished Cats Rescue sets Saturday fundraiser

LEWISBURG — Sure, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance celebrates cats every day, but on Saturday, Sept. 16, you’re invited an extra-fabulous celebration of all things feline from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lots of adorable and adoptable kittens will be at Silver Moon Banquet Hall, 137 Silver Moon Lane, Lewisburg, where you will also find raffles, food, a microchipping clinic (pre-registration required), and other great fun.
The microchipping clinic requires that all cats be in a carrier, and proof of current rabies vaccine is required. Cats must be scheduled in advance, and no refunds will be issued. Cats reserve the right to refuse cats who are not properly transported in a carrier or too fractious to handle.
Times for the microchip clinic are approximate and slots are limited to three cats per half hour. Volunteers ask that participants be on time, and be patient and understanding, as this is the first time the organization has attempted to provide this service.
You will receive information to claim the chip for future updates after the event. There are no additional fees to register the chip or update it.
This event is the culmination of the organization’s Fourth Annual Nine Miles for Nine Lives fund raiser, which asks participants to log nine miles walking, running or cycling, throughout the month of August.
Nine Lives for Nine Lives is a fund raiser that raises money to support Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance and The Scratching Post, Lewisburg’s cat cafe. Participants are asked to walk, run or ride a total of nine miles during the month of August to benefit cats in the Susquehanna Valley, and have the option to raise additional funds by posting a fund raising link on their Facebook pages.
The funds are used to support the mission of the rescue.
Founded in 2017, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization focused on saving feline lives in central Pennsylvania. Their mission is threefold: to facilitate the rescue and rehabilitation of cats and kittens in need of quality, nurturing environments, and assist in their rehoming in loving, responsible, permanent homes as soon as possible; to provide financial and/or logistical assistance to volunteers to spay/neuter feral and stray cats to avoid unwanted litters, and to provide community education regarding responsible cat ownership.
The organization strives to promote a culture of kindness in our community through networking and education.
