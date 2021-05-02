State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP – A 16-year-old Hummels Wharf boy was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Troopers said a 1995 Mazda 626 was stopped at 2:43 a.m. May 1 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County, for multiple alleged violations.
Charges are pending, it was noted.
Suspicious vehicle
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to a suspicious vehicle traveling between 1 and 2 p.m. April 29 up and down Chapman Hollow Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
The vehicle is described as a greenish-color pickup truck with a bubble-style light on the roof. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
3-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two drivers were cited after a three-vehicle crash at 1:10 p.m. April 29 along Route 522, west of Mountain Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, which then struck the rear of a 2004 Jeep Liberty. None of the drivers were identified and no injuries were noted. Troopers said the drivers of the Hyundai and Volkswagen were following too closely and the crash was captured by a trooper’s mobile vehicle recorder. Both were cited.
Vehicle vs. deer
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 5:58 a.m. April 30 along West Market Street, west of Hetrick Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
A 2010 Ford Focus driven by Jeremiah A. Showalter, 39, of Beaver Springs, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway.. The collision caused disabling damage to the vehicle, police noted, but Showalter was belted and was uninjured.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit and run reported to have occurred at 1:26 p.m. April 20 along Park Road, west of South Red Maple Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A vehicle described as a blue and white semi-trailer was traveling north on Park Road when it struck powerlines hanging east to west across the road. The vehicle continued north and pulled the power lines down and continued without stopping.
Harassment-unfounded
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A reported physical altercation with injuries involving a father and son was unfounded, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported between noon April 11 and 9 a.m. April 12 along Sandhill Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A passenger in a vehicle stopped for an alleged expired registration was taken into custody when he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:54 a.m. Apri 28 along Kessler Avenue and Snyder Street, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. A 2002 Chevrolet S10 was stopped and Andrew Willis, 34, of Sunbury, transported to Snyder County Prison, police noted.
Theft by deception
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Someone accessed the personal information of a Selinsgrove man and opened a cell phone account in Florida, troopers noted.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:21 a.m. April 29 along Sweet Gum Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. Personal information, including a Social Security Number, were compromised, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville Criminal mischief
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Someone caused $50 in damages to the mailbox of a 29-year-old Montoursville man.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:26 p.m. April 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Trash was dumped along South Puderbach Hollow Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County, and a suspect identified, troopers reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 9:22 a.m. April 21. Charles Kitzmiller, 61, of Unityville, was identified and action was taken to resolve the matter, police reported.
State Police At Stonginton
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession following a traffic stop at 8:45 p.m. April 29 along East Sunbury and Ninth streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2007 Saab was stopped for an equipment violation and Kaylyn Andracchio, 33, was allegedly under the influence of, and in possession of, a controlled substance.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested a 33-year-old Philadelphia man following a traffic stop at 6:21 p.m. April 28 along West Independence and North Poplar streets, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Anthony Brown was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance when troopers stopped his 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 49-year-old Shamokin woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 12:40 a.m. April 3 along South Vine and East Pine streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Melissa Brokenshire is under investigation, police noted.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old West Hazleton man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop, police reported.
Troopers said the stop of a 2008 Honda occurred at 3:47 a.m. April 24 due to speeding and erratic driving. The suspect allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment and was transported for chemical testing.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A Unityville man was transported to a local hospital following a one-vehicle crash at 11:22 p.m. April 25 along Route 42, north of Black Bird Road, Greenwood Township, Columbia County.
Kyle A. Renner, 31, was traveling south in a 2014 Nissan Altima when the vehicle swerved off the left side of the roadway, where it struck a fence and utility pole. Renner was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Bloomsburg, with an unspecified injury.
Renner will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
SCOTT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 5:54 a.m. April 24 along the on-ramp, east of I-80 west in Scott Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2019 Kia Forte driven by Jacob C. Storm, 24, of Bloomsburg, struck a deer in the roadway as it traveled west on the exit 236 on-ramp to I-80 west. Storm was belted and was not injured, however the vehicle sustained disabling damage, according to police.
Harassment
BRIAR CREEK — A Berwick woman allegedly slapped a Danville man for making too much noise, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 8 a.m. April 15 at 51 Village Lane, Briar Creek, Columbia County. Kimberly Smethers, 50, of Berwick, was cited for allegedly slapping Thomas Knouse, 32, of Danville.
Drug possession
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 2015 Ford Mustang was stopped for alleged erratic movements, police reported.
A 22-year-old Westbury, N.Y., man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending toxicology tests.
State Police At Laporte Vehicle into tree
CHERRY TOWNSHIP — An 18-ytear-old Muncy Valley man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a tree that had blown onto the roaddway.
Troopers said the accident was reported at 8:43 p.m. April 30 along Route 220, north of Old Bernice Road, Cherry Township, Sullivan County.
Nathan A. Higley was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when it struck a tree in the roadway.
