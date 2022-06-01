TURBOTVILLE — To celebrate the 100th milestone birthday of the Turbotville Community Hall, in conjunction with the Turbotville Area Community Carnival, to be held June 6-11, the Turbotville Community Hall will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly.
On display will be authentic World War 1 military artifacts and memorabilia provided by Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum, Sonestown. Also, some World War 1 era items from local families will be on display.
Visitors will be able to read short biographies of the men from the Turbotville area who served in World War 1.
Special programs are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the following evenings:
• Tuesday, June 7: opening with presentation of the colors and a flag presentation, by Watsontown American Legion; Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) will explain services available for veterans; and Leon Hagenbuch, local historian, will speak about the history of the hall.
• Thursday, June 9: Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) will speak; and several people will share information and memories of their World War 1 ancestors.
• Saturday, June 11: Captain Dwight D. Eisenhower with historical re-enactor Daniel Bower, speaking about his service during World War 1; and a closing program by Turbotville Scout Troop 622.
