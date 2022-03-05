MIFFLINBURG — Success of Friends of R.B. Winter State Park may have been best illustrated by the success of Snowfest, held Sunday, Feb. 27, at the park.
Mary Marshall, Friends of R.B. Winter chair, said the new group was formed about eight months ago. Its founding goals included conservation, protection of natural spaces and working with park management.
"We were a brand new group," Marshall said. "It was something people had talked about. But due to COVID, getting by and building it up it took about two years of talking among a handful of people."
The group and its five-member board were in gear by June. Marshall said a sixth member may soon be added to the board.
"We are officially a nonprofit under PPFF (Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation)," Marshall said. "We are officially tied to them and recognized by the (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)."
Stewardship and promotion of the park to the community were also among the group's objectives.
Friends were given duties once held by a full-time naturalist to organize a silent auction for Snowfest. Silent auction proceeds which once went back to the DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) and were reallocated would be awarded to the Friend's group.
Marshall said all 2022 silent auction proceeds would go to the local group for park projects in partnership with park management.
"We had almost 150 local businesses and artisans donate," Marshall said. "Over 220 gifts ended up coming in and that was just for (Snowfest)."
Friends of R.B. Winter has not only put in benches around the park nature trail, but has also done cleanup projects and "adopted" Route 192 west of the park to Livonia.
The buzz for the "Friends Auction" reached a peak with about 20 minutes to go before results were announced. The park Visitor's Center also had books, guides and maps for sale and a display by the Union County Conservation District.
Snowfest was enjoyed by hundreds of guests on a brilliant afternoon.
It worked out that the 3.5-mile trail race was a "win-win" for organizer Mid Penn Trailblazers and the Friends of R.B. Winter. While it was a fundraiser for the Trailblazers, Marshall noted that Falcon Race Timing, the "official" timer for the event, donated some of its profits to the group.
Trail race participants enjoyed the true spirit of Snowfest as they ran, walked or sidled up and down snow-covered hills, rocks and roots. A warming fire was lit at a park shelter where soup, sandwiches and other snacks were served.
Kyle Fawcett, county coordinator for the Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile Survey, brought living creatures to Snowfest for people to check out. Among them were a Eastern painted turtle, spring peeper frog and a spotted salamander.
"The adults grow up to about eight inches and they can live up to about 30 years," he said of the salamander. "They are a native species you'll find in the park and in the spring time they will migrate to breeding pools in the park and around the park. You'll find hundreds of them."
Fawcett mentioned his membership on the boards of Friends of R.B. Winter and Friends of World's End state parks.
