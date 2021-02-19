LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard reported a total of 85 positive tests for the coronavirus so far in its reporting week.
The number updated Thursday was seven short of the total for the entire previous week. Daily tracking reported 202 students were in isolation housing on campus, a high mark for the academic year.
The university was in remote learning mode for the reporting week ending Saturday, Feb. 20. An announcement regarding the week ending Saturday, Feb. 27 could come today.
Meantime, local hospitals offered guarded news from the vaccination front.
Evangelical Community Hospital cancelled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday due to the weather.
The hospital previously announced vaccine appointments would be “carefully scheduled” to ensure individuals receive two doses during a shortage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Brian Wolfe, vice president of physician and clinic practices, was confident that second doses could be scheduled in the appropriate time frame provided the state stays true to its revised delivery schedule.
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Susquehanna (UPMC) had no change to report after recently expanding a rollout of vaccinations to include people age 70 and up. Over 1,000 doses have been given to people described as high risk and elderly.
UPMC had received additional vaccine shipments from the state in the previous week, which permitted more shots to be given to an at-risk population once Phase 1A health care workers had been vaccinated.
UPMC noted electronic medical records were being used to call prospective vaccine recipients. Zip codes in Lycoming, Clinton, Potter and Tioga counties hit hardest by the virus were contacted first.
A UPMC news release stated that the calling method allowed underserved communities to be helped first and guaranteed that each person who had received a call and made an appointment would be vaccinated as scheduled.
