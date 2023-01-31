PITTSTON — WVIA will present three workshops, as well as the winners of the first WVIA Education Student Showcase, at the 2023 Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival. The 2023 Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival (NEPAFF) will take place April 14-16 at the Waverly Community House.

The three workshops that will be presented are geared toward aspiring and seasoned filmmakers alike. The award-winning team at WVIA will host workshops on the process of making documentaries, storytelling in a visual medium, and how to enhance videos with animation and graphics. Entry into the workshops is included with a purchase of a day pass to the NEPAFF.

