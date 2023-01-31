PITTSTON — WVIA will present three workshops, as well as the winners of the first WVIA Education Student Showcase, at the 2023 Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival. The 2023 Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival (NEPAFF) will take place April 14-16 at the Waverly Community House.
The three workshops that will be presented are geared toward aspiring and seasoned filmmakers alike. The award-winning team at WVIA will host workshops on the process of making documentaries, storytelling in a visual medium, and how to enhance videos with animation and graphics. Entry into the workshops is included with a purchase of a day pass to the NEPAFF.
Workshops include Feature Documentary Production with Alexander Monelli.
Monelli is a producer/director at WVIA, where he creates short and feature-length documentaries (“Agnes 50” and "Roar").
Telling the Story with Kelly Dessoye and Kris Hendrickson will focus on the tools available to visual storytellers.
Dessoye is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and video journalist with more than 12 years of experience.
Hendrickson began his career directing live television at WYOU-TV in 1989 and, since 1999, has served as a producer, videographer, director, editor, and graphic designer of long-form and short-form content at WVIA.
Enhancing Productions with Animation and Graphics will be presented by Neil Prisco.
Prisco is the Creative Director for WVIA, overseeing the branding, marketing, and overall look of the station.
