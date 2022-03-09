Theater company to debut on Broadway

MILTON — Elaine Pfeil is preparing to step into one of her most unique theater roles yet, and she doesn’t even know the plot of the one-person show she will be performing.
“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” will be staged at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Tarry Shop, a new store she and her husband John Pfeil will be opening at the corner of Broadway and Arch streets, Milton.
The shop is scheduled to open Friday, March 11, and will feature books, vintage items and crafts. Among the items to be featured will be cheese-cutting boards crafted by the Pfeils.
The boards will feature small porcelain buildings — replicas of Milton landmarks — crafted years ago by the late Bill Raup.
The Micro Theatre on Broadway, founded by Elaine, will operate out of a room on the second floor of the business.
“In January of 2020, I had the idea to create the micro theater,” she said. “We all know what happened in March.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, Elaine said her theater company was unable to hold in-person events. Instead, thespians involved held virtual readings and performances.
The room in Tarry Shop where the theater company will hold performances will have various other uses as well, Elaine noted.
As of Tuesday, only two tickets remained for Sunday’s performance. Those tickets were expected to be claimed quickly.
The license for “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” is being offered free to theater groups Sunday, to mark the two-year anniversary of theater performances being shut down due to the pandemic.
As she spoke about her pending performance, Elaine became filled with a sense of excitement as she noted she doesn’t even know the plot.
“It’s a one-person show, written by a gentleman in Iran when he was on house arrest,” she explained. “You do it cold. You’ve never seen it or read it.”
As part of the mystique surrounding the production, Elaine said those who perform it are handed a sealed envelope at the start of the show. They open the envelope and perform what the script inside directs.
Once an actor or actress has performed the show, they are not permitted to do so again, she continued. In addition, those who have seen the show are not allowed to perform it.
Over the first three weeks of May, “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” will be performed by various thespians at Tarry Shop.
Tickets for those performances will be $15 each and available for purchase at the shop.
