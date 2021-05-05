LEWISBURG — Assistant Chief J.R. Young of the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) was busy Wednesday assessing the scene of an industrial-site fire from the day before.
Young said the company was dispatched at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday to the manufacturing loading dock area of Playworld Inc. in the 1000-block of Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. He noted that one WCEC crew responded from the Lewisburg-based firehouse while another crew was training in Kelly Township when it was summoned.
Observers saw black smoke with a distinct odor of an oil-based material coming from the building.
"The fire was in the loading dock area in the manufacturing area," Young said. "There was a lot of finished product in the building itself so it had a vinyl coating. Plus your general building materials had a lot of hydrocarbons, plastics, cardboards and things of that nature."
Trailers at open loading bays collected some of the smoke, which were removed for improved access.
The size of the building, Young said, was among the challenges for firefighters.
"There was an extreme amount of zero-visibility, super high heat temperatures (and) things of that nature," Young said. "It was a little different that our regular house fire with a different thought process behind it."
Multiple companies from Union and neighboring counties responded with other companies called to fill in. Young added that two firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution for minor injuries. He declined to name the companies for the time being, but aded they are home and doing well.
Young said there was no suspicious activity in connection with the Tuesday fire. He added that troopers were routinely called when there is a fire with high level of property damage. They would likely estimate the property damage in dollars and may be able to determine a cause.
Young said it was a challenging day for firefighters, communications experts and others but all performed well.
