State Police at Selinsgrove Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Adam Hummel, 39, of Middleburg, reported an incident of harassment, in which a 16-year-old Selinsgrove boy was charged.
The incident occurred at 1:16 p.m. May 4 at 651 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — Pryce Brown, 27, of Tennille, Ga., was charged following a traffic stop conducted at 11:42 p.m. April 22 at North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Brown was driving a 2012 Dodge at the time of the stop, troopers reported.
Corruption of minors
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Grant Stahl, 33, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged as the result of an unspecified incident involving a 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 1:24 p.m. April 28 at 244 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Timothy Yoder, 31, of Mount Pleasant Mills, reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $700, from a 2005 Ford Club Wagon.
The theft occurred between May 3 and May 6 at 9361 Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Cindy Weller, 59, of Middleburg, reported the theft of a Bradley Rototiller, valued at $100.
The theft was reported to have occurred between noon May 8 and 8 p.m. May 12 at 4063 Troxelville Road, center Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Andrew Rice, 34, of Mount Pleasant Mills, reported a fraudulent unemployment claim being opened in his name.
The report was filed May 15 at 52 St. Johns St., Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Jacob Allen, 23, of Fairport, N.Y., was charged.
Troopers said the chargers were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:11 a.m. April 28 at 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Christopher Waters, 32, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged after allegedly stealing a $12 bottle of wine.
The alleged theft occurred at 1:11 a.m. April 28 at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Ronald Aderhold, 40, of Montoursville, reported being the victim of a protection from abuse order violation.
Troopers are investigating the incident, which occurred at 9:40 a.m. May 9 at 2809 Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
False reports
MONTGOMERY — An 18-year-old Montgomery boy was charged after troopers said he reported a false robbery.
The incident occurred at 8:01 a.m. May 14 along West Houston Avenue, Montgomery.
State Police at Lamar Recovered vehicle
PORTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a truck and trailer that were reported stolen.
The vehicles were found at 12:37 p.m. May 11 at Pilot, 5868 Nittany Valley Drive, Porter Township, Clinton County.
Dissemination of intimate image
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of dissemination of an intimate image, and are reporting a 15-year-old Lock Haven girl as being a victim in the incident.
The incident reportedly occurred at 12:21 p.m. May 9 at Central Mountain High School, Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
