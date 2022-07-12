Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentencings
• Devin M. Bailey, 26, of Williamsport, received four years probation for a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
• Joshua W. Brion, 23, of Millmont, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor open lewdness.
Plea Court
• Austin L. Bowersox, 26, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Tony L. Faulkiner, 42, of Montgomery, entered a guilty plea to harassment, subject other to physical contact.
• Jonathon Moralez, 31, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to retail theft under ring.
• Michelle Taylor, 52, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Bain A. Wedd, 44, of Pottstown, entered a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking movable property.
• Brett A. Smith, 37, of Millmont, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor defraud secured creditors.
• Nicole J. Reichenbach, 46, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 first offense.
State Police at Milton Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 2022 John Deer Z950 Zero Turn tractor mower valued at $200,000 has been reported as stolen.
At 9:26 p.m. July 3, troopers said someone entered Landpro Equipment, at 141 Byers Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, by cutting a hole in a chain link fence. They then stole the mower.
Damage to the fence is estimated at $10,000.
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Sean Finnerty, 58, of Sunbury, sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 7:21 a.m. July 10 along River Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1988 Ford Cub Wagon E150 driven by Finnerty left the roadway on a curve and struck a pole. Finnerty then drove the vehicle to Evangelical Community Hospital, where it was noted he sustained a suspected serious injury.
Finnerty was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Motorcycle vs. deer
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Watsontown man sustained injuries of unknown severity during a crash which occurred at 9:32 p.m. July 9 along White Hall Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 1983 Harley-Davidson FLT driven by Gilbert Balliet Jr. struck a deer which entered the roadway, causing the motorcycle to roll and pinning Balliet under it.
Hit and run
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a hit and run which occurred at 10:24 p.m. July 6 along Interstate 80, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a vehicle fled after striking a 2023 Kenworth T680 driven by Scoot Zavier, 40, of Oseola, Ark. The incident remains under investigation.
PFA violation
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 55-year-old Montgomery man was charged after troopers said he entered the home of someone who held a protection from abuse order against him.
The incident occurred at 2:07 p.m. July 7 along Albatross Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Shane Betz, 52, of Danville, was charged after allegedly shoving a 53-year-old Danville woman during an argument.
The incident occurred at 12:02 a.m. July 3 along Broadway Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Terry Eugene Rager Jr., 45, New Columbia; Tiffany Marie Koch, 39, New Columbia
• Kurtis Reid Weaver, 20, Mifflinburg; Keila Michelle Luna, 27, Danville
Deed transfers
• Bruce J. Scott, Robin C. Scott to Bruce J. Scott, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• James S. O’Brien, Tracy M. O’Brien to James S. O’Brien Sr. trustee, Tracy M. O’Brien trustee, O’Brien living trust agreement, James S. O’Brien Sr., Tracy M. O’Brien, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eva S. Berger estate, Eva M. Berger estate, Jenette L. Emery executor to Aaron M. Sensenig, Annette R. Sensenig, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Trestle Properties LLC, Edward M. Reichberger III member to Highland and York LLC, property in Lewisburg, $240,000.
• Athanasios G. Stoyioglou, Molly Marie Stoyioglou to Jessen Havill, Elizabeth Havill, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• P. Robert Sauers, Jean C. Sauers to Janine E. Fee, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Nathan M. Clemens, Lana L. Clemens to Vino Adventures LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Joseph E. Snyder, Annette A. Snyder to Joel M. Krall, Christine D. Krall, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Heidi M. Zimmerman to Harvey Reiff, Ella Mae Reiff, property in Lewisburg, $115,000.
• Ruta Karelis, Thomas R. Groninger to Thomas R. Groninger, Ruta Karelis, Susan B. Kreisher trustee, Krista Stein trustee, Groninger irrevocable residential and income asset trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Chase Hart, Trace Hart, Carolyn Hart to Patrick Jones, Andrea Jones, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Pursel family limited partnership, Charles W. Pursel partner, Janet M. Pursel partner to A. Storage Bin LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Pursel family limited partnership, Charles W. Pursel partner, Janet M. Pursel partner to A. Storage Bin LLC, Buffalo Township main, $1.
• Robert V. Raszcewski, Kimberly J. Raszcewski to Robert V. Raszcewski and Kimberly J. Raszcewski primary residence protective trust, Robert V. Raszcewski primary residence protective trust, Kimberly J. Raszcewski primary residence protective trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Malcolm W. Delsite Jr. estate, Michelle Arnold executor to James W. Hoffman III, James W. Hoffman Sr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mikhail Y. Babakov, Tatyana V. Babakov to Timothy Y. Babakov, Vera A. Babakov, property in White Deer Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Richard A. Yoder member, South 5th St. LLC to Kreit Group LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Joseph E. Brenner, Julie Y. Brenner to Jose Rosa Angel, Megan R. Rosa, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• June Ann Laub to Maher Fahmy Saad, Jennifer A. Jenkins, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gary M. Steiner, Paula D. Davis to Kelly A. Stedem, Reda Mchiamech, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Barbara Ann Neuer estate, Todd M. Oberdorf executor to Justin D. Hackenberg, Kylie M. Brouse, property in White Deer Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Mifflinburg Farmers Exchange Inc. to Ritz Financial LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Kelly Township to Elvin Zimmerman, Erla Zimmerman, cottage removal, Kelly Township, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, property in Mifflinburg, corrective deed, no cash consideration.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $53,560.
