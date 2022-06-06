LEWISBURG — Bucknell University recently celebrated nearly 900 graduates from the Class of 2022.
Local graduates include:
Joe D'Angelo, of Lewisburg
Jacob Feuerstein, of Lewisburg
Josh Holm, of Lewisburg
Megan Kopitsky, of Lewisburg
Khoi Lam, of Lewisburg
Lauren Shearer, of Lewisburg
Michael Smith, of Lewisburg
Quenton Long, of Mifflinburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.