LEWISBURG — A collective effort is taking place across multiple counties in the Susquehanna River Valley in order to expand high-speed internet and broadband access, particularly to the underserved.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) was signed into law on December 2021 as an independent agency of the PA Department Community and Economic Development. PBDA efforts focus on closing the digital divide in the Keystone State.
The authority is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania.
According to the PBDA, there are at least 2.6 million Pennsylvania residents in 1.3 million (26%) households either do not have access to or have not adopted high-speed broadband or may lack the skills to effectively use it.
In Union County recently a survey was undertaken to determine where broadband services were lacking.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said, "The feedback we received by county residents from the survey were pretty solid and there are areas of the county where broadband is not available."
According to the PBDA version 2 of the national map which was released on May 30th indicates that Pennsylvania has 20,000 serviceable locations added to the map of which approximately 9 thousand were unserved.
Richards said there are many organizations uniting forces to combat broadband shortages including the Department of Community and Economic Development, PBDA, and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
"Clearly, hopefully within the next year we will see broadband expanded by service providers through the PBDA. But we haven't seen physical progress in the last year at all," said Union County Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber. "Currently there are four internet service providers (ISPs) in our area who are applying for funds from the PBDA to target specifically the extra fiber to get internet to the underserved.
Reber called that action "The unprofitable build out," where ISPs will need to lay the lines so that residents can then hook onto. That's where the funding from the PBDA is so critical.
Reber said, "Next year the state will launch the BEAD program which will then provide funding to ISPs to actually hook up residents with internet access," Reber said, noting that BEAD stands for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment.
According to the PBDA, BEAD is funded by a bipartisan infrastructure law. BEAD is a federal grant program that aims to get all Americans online by funding partnerships between states or territories, communities, and stakeholders to build infrastructure where we need it to and increase adoption of high-speed internet.
"This step won't happen overnight as we are probably four to five years out," Reber said. "Providers will have four years to apply for funding to spread out their networks."
Reber said the competition will be stiff in applying for funding as the state has allocated $200 million from the U.S. Treasury's Capital Project Funds to cover all of Pennsylvania.
Reber said Union County is also a part of DRIVE.
DRIVE is a council of governments serving the economic development needs of Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties in central Pennsylvania.
Richards said in 2020 Union County submitted $1 million dollars in Cares Act and COVID-10 stimulus monies to DRIVE and their push towards bettering internet access.
According to Reber, DRIVE set up a wireless network via towers to get underserved people connected in their service area. Reber said DRIVE is currently applying for Capital Project Funds to expand the network.
"DRIVE owns a middle mile network (licensed fixed wireless) that stretches across five counties," DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman explained. "Two internet service providers utilize our network to provide last-miles service to customers.
"Our continuing effort in broadband is to reach unserved and underserved areas of the area is a cost-effective manner through our network."
In Northumberland County, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said a tower was erected in the lower portion of Northumberland County where the majority of underserved residents are located.
"Two years ago Northumberland County joined DRIVE and placed $1 million in Cares Act funds towards the expansion of DRIVE's wireless network to expand service in Northumberland County, especially in the Herndon area," Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery explained.
Skavery also said Northumberland County is planning to work through SEDA-COG in gaining grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission to continue addressing the internet needs, especially in the southern portion of the county.
Skavery said the county will continue to seek grants to expand broadband services throughout the county and is expecting about $1 million in additional grant monies coming to meet those needs.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is also looking at how to expand broadband and high-speed internet across the region.
Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, believes "broadband is economic development. Broadband is prosperity. Without broadband we cannot be prosperous."
Garrett said about eight years ago during the chamber's update of its two-year strategic planning the members of the chamber listed a lack of internet service as one of the number one issues chamber members were dealing with.
"Everybody across the board, or about 83% of our members, said that the need for high speed internet was critical for them to do business," Garrett said.
He used Gilson Snow as an example. Garrett said that before Gilson had high speed internet, Nick Gilson had to travel to the Barnes and Noble store in downtown Lewisburg from his shop near New Berlin in order to send snowboard design plans to their customers, both near and far.
Since then high speed internet was provided to Gilson, eliminating the need for travel to do a simple job of sending files.
Garrett also said the pandemic really ramped up the need for high-speed internet as more and more people relied heavily on the internet to work and go to school from home.
"Now the chamber office here in Shamokin Dam has always had exceptionally good internet. During the pandemic there would often be 20 people waiting to use the internet so they could do their work or in the case of kids go to classes online," said Garrett.
Garrett commends DRIVE's wireless microwave network for filling in some of the holes in internet service throughout the region.
"DRIVE was able to move quickly with the aid of CARES ACT funding from area counties to contract with the microwave companies to create a system," said Garrett.
Garrett said another exciting development is the possibility of using the Starlink satellite system for internet connection. He said currently the technology is being used in lower Northumberland County.
"The problem is we live in the mountains and with leaves on trees and where a persons location is some of these technologies don't work and customers are left with relying on cable for internet access," said Garrett."Within a few years the only ones who won't have access are those in the remotest areas of the region."
Garrett said while access and compatibility are currently being worked on the problem often lies with the cost of laying lines and hook up for those in remote of areas.
"The current cost of high-speed internet cable is $42 per linear foot," said Garrett. "Plus ISPs will need to also contract with utility companies and pay their fees to be able to use the utility poles to route cable to underserved areas.
"The affordability is what we are working hard at solving now."
