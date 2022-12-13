LEWISBURG — With some residents of East Buffalo Township, Union County, concerned over aviary issues, the Department of Agriculture is stepping in to assist.
Ducks which inhabit an area of the township along Bull Run, and another area known as “The Duck Pond,” are set to be trapped and released after some residents expressed concerns about the large number of ducks in the area.
Kyle Van Why, wildlife biologist with the United States Department of Agriculture — Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said he’s been trapping ducks at the site over the past several years, for disease testing purposes only.
“Our program conducts avian influenza sampling of wild birds annually,” he said. “I am tasked with obtaining samples from various sources statewide and East Buffalo has been a capture site since about 2015.”
Each winter, Van Why said birds have been captured at the site using a net launcher. The birds are then swabbed, to determine if strains of avian influenza are present, or highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
“Pennsylvania has been impacted with (HPAI), and it’s been identified in multiple wild species of birds, but also affecting backyard poultry and commercial poultry as well,” said Van Why. “Wild waterfowl seems to be somewhat asymptotic, and we have recorded minimal mortalities in most locations, even though we have tested birds that have tested positive through live capture and hunter harvest samples. This disease can have substantial impacts to poultry, and the goal of sampling wild birds is to determine where the disease might be in the state and if there are any new strains occurring.”
Birds are generally captured on site, with their tests being sent to a lab, Van Why explained.
“If HPAI was found at the site, we would monitor the site for sick or dead birds in the future, and ask that any place that has sick or dead waterfowl report them,” he said.
According to Van Why, the majority of ducks at the East Buffalo site have become domesticated, and have caused damage issues. The trapping of ducks will be an effort to lessen their numbers and the property damage they cause.
“As far as the removal of birds from the site, this does not have anything to do with disease sampling; although disease concerns with large congregations of birds at a site like this are always a concern, the township is concerned that there are too many birds using the site, and a large percentage of them are domestic birds,” Van Why said. “Since we are likely to have domestic birds captured with the wild birds, the township is considering removing them to help alleviate some of the problems.”
According to Van Why, the ducks will be handled as humanely as possible.
“In the past we have worked with relocation of domestic birds if we can find a suitable site, but with high pathogenic avian influenza we have to be careful not to be unnaturally moving disease to a location to where other birds or poultry could be affected so that option is still being evaluated,” he said. “The ducks’ wings will be clipped so that they cannot fly.”
Locations where the birds can be caged, so a pathogen is not introduced into a healthy flock, will also be sought.
“There has been no cost (to the township) in the past when we are capturing and sampling birds at the site,” Van Why said. “We have not removed any birds previously from the location, but provided the township with information on the number of birds we captured and the number of wild versus domestic birds that were captured. If the township requests that we do remove domestic birds while we are targeting disease sampling of wild birds, we would assist at no cost since we will have those birds in hand already.
“If there were a request to assist with management and capture birds outside of our sampling efforts, that would be different and there would likely be a cost associated with those efforts.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
