LAURELTON — Illustrator and Author Chris Ring will celebrate the release of his graphic novel with a book signing to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the West End Library, Laurelton.
Geared towards ages 4-8, Ring's graphic novel "Seamus (the Famous)" is an imaginary adventure of a young boy named Seamus and his snarky cat, Fitcher. The duo leads a crew of pirates in search of a legendary treasure.
“It’s a race full of boobytraps, monstrous creatures and humor as Seamus and Fitcher pit themselves against Captain Barracuda and his nefarious crew of The Greythorn," a publisher's description reads. "From the high seas to the depths of Dragon’s Head Isle, it will take all their wits and courage to save the day, and themselves, in this epic tale."
Every purchase of Ring’s book comes with a free illustrated Mandalorian print, Seamus poster and bookmark. Visitors also have the chance to enter prize drawings and view a display of comic books from the 1940s to the present.
Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented.
For more comic action check out West End’s Comic Book Talk on YouTube at http://bit.ly/WestEndComics. New videos are added every Tuesday highlighting the history, creators and collecting of comic books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.