LEWISBURG — Taxes for property owners in the Lewisburg Area School District are expected to rise by 3.58% under the terms of the proposed final 2023-2024 budget approved during Thursday’s school board meeting.
Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild said the budget is balanced, at $39.6 million.
“Currently, the estimated tax increase is 3.58%, or 0.67 mills which is less than the Act 1 limit of 4.7%,” Fairchild said. “The administration will be working between now and the first meeting in June to reduce the tax increase as much as possible.”
Fairchild said the board will be updated on the budget through May and into June, when the final budget is set for adoption.
Prices have gone up for everyone, and that includes the printing of tax bills for the district. The price has gone from 1 cent per bill to 2 cents, due to inflation. At 2 cents per bill, for approximately 6,000 bills, this represents an increase in total costs of approximately $120, it was reported during the meeting.
The board approved the contract with Government Software Services Inc. for printing 2023 school property tax bills, at a cost of 2-cents per bill, plus postage for mailing.
The board was updated about the cost from the Resilite Company of Northumberland to provide new mats for the middle school mat room, which is being painted this summer. The cost of the new mats is $24,836.
The board also approved an annual membership renewal with Pennsylvania School Boards Association, for an all access package for the administrative regulations updates, at a cost of $16,328.
Director of Special Education and Student Support Services Stephanie Beaver spoke on the 2023-2026 Special Education Plan Report, which is updated every three years.
“It’s an inclusive education plan that looks to integrate special needs students to where they are connected with their peers,” said Beaver.
Outlined in the plan are areas of training and support, social and emotional support, transitional support, a focus on reading, and early literacy programming.
Superintendent Cathy Moser thanked Beaver for her work on the plan.
“There is more work to be done but the work that has been done by Ms. Beaver has laid the foundation for the development of our special education program,” Moser said.
“Things change with students and how they learn,” board member Mary Ann Stanton said. “That’s important to us as a board and our parents to remember. I’m grateful for those who stay on top of the changes and keep us updated.”
In other business, the board approved $4,615 in donations from the Green Dragon Foundation.
The donations include: $2,000 to support the Bluegrass performing group workshop for the Middle School chorus; $1,000 to provide professional photography at the high school graduation ceremony; $684.99 to assist high school students to attend the all-east chorus trip; $507.43 to support the Kelly Elementary swimming lessons program; $423.00 to provide framed photography for students who received state recognition; and a $1,269 gift-in-kind for several framed all-state photos, through Melanie Ortiz of The Lewisburg Studio.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
