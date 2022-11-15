MILTON — While extremely beneficial, eating healthy is not always easy. It gets even harder for some as time passes as long-running habits are hard to squash. Yet eating healthy is crucial for seniors, and individuals of all age ranges.
The Penn State Extension’s Nutrition Links program provides information for senior citizens on how to eat healthy, while on a budget. The weekly program debuted Monday at the Milton Adult Community Center.
“This program is important because it helps people who are on a fixed income eat healthier,” said Nutrition Education Adviser at Nutrition Links Cyndi Clayton. “Especially with the price of food going up, it’s really hard to maintain a healthy diet so this is going to give them some ideas and some tools to be able to accomplish that.”
The program will be offered from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, through Dec. 20, at the center. The class will not be held Nov. 28.
While the program has already started, individuals are welcome to attend the remaining classes for free.
“Our program teaches nutrition education to families and seniors, but this program is for seniors,” said Clayton. “What we’re working with is trying to get the families to eat healthier on a budget, to make healthy selections when choosing between different products by reading the food labels and to buy food that’s healthy for them but while saving money as well. We’re really focused on getting the healthy food, but getting it at a good price.”
During the classes, Clayton motivates attendees to eat heathlier.
“We’ll be talking about how to meal plan, how to reduce food waste, food safety and how to increase the amount of food they get for the dollars they spend,” said Clayton. “We do Power Point presentations, hands-on learning, we’re going to actually make recipes in class that they can try; that way they know what they taste like beforehand. We’re going to teach them how to read the food labels. We’re gonna work on how to determine the best price at the grocery store by reading the unit prices, and looking for sale items that are in season, things like that.”
Aside from healthy eating, Nutrition Links also suggests some exercises participants can do.
“We do some simple indoor exercises that they can do in their home,” said Clayton. “Then we do have a couple little walking things in our presentation and little movements they can do even in the doctor’s office, so there is a small component of the class where just about five minutes we talk about moving more and ways to get that accomplished.”
Based on Clayton’s first class, she believes things are going well.
“This program has been excellent,” said Clayton. “Especially since with COVID, things have been really slow so it was nice to have about 20 people attend the program. That was a really good turn out for an event like this. This is the first class of the course and we have four more to go, but it’s really exciting to have such a large turn out especially post-COVID.
They were a very happy and energetic group that shared a lot,” she continued. “They all said that they learned something so that was a really good response.”
Penn State Extension’s Nutrition Links program is grant funded by the federal program SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
“This is a research-based program that is done nationally through the federal government funding,” said Clayton. “Penn State Extension is interested in doing the program to help people eat better on a budget.”
After the classes in Milton, Natural Links will also be offering the program in Shamokin, Mount Carmel and Sunbury.
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
