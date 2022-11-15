MILTON — While extremely beneficial, eating healthy is not always easy. It gets even harder for some as time passes as long-running habits are hard to squash. Yet eating healthy is crucial for seniors, and individuals of all age ranges.

The Penn State Extension’s Nutrition Links program provides information for senior citizens on how to eat healthy, while on a budget. The weekly program debuted Monday at the Milton Adult Community Center.

