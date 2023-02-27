MIFFLINBURG — For 45 years, the Miffliburg Buggy museum has been preserving Mifflinburg’s past.
To kick off the 45th anniversary, the museum is having its fourth-annual gala dinner, themed Denim and Diamonds, at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at The Rusty Rail, Mifflinburg.
Chairperson for the celebration and board member of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Eva Linke said “we are calling it a birthday bash instead of a gala this year.”
Linke said the dinner buffet includes sirloin steak with a whiskey butter sauce or chicken marsala with herb roasted potatoes, roasted vegetables and salad.
Desserts are being generously donated by Gable House Bakery, Jerry Rute and Tracey Derr.
The meal also includes Rusty Rail beer, wine, and a cash bar.
Entertainment will be provided by the band GC and Company, featuring Joel and Sue Stover who are also part of the band Rapid Run. They play ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s classic music.
Live and silent auction items for the sportsman, fashionista, gift baskets packed full of culinary and olfactory delights will be available for attendees to bid on. Plus dozens more will be up for grabs.
Proceeds from the auction will support the museum, programs and restorations.
“This is a really imporant event to the museum as it is the largest fundraiser during the year. We are all volunteers and it takes about $22 to $24,000 a year just to pay the utilities, insurance and security system. We have been fortunate to have people donate their time and energy for maintenance issues,” said Linke. “We were able to restore a Heiss buggy and sleigh last year. This year we have another Heiss buggy, a surrey carriage, that we plan on restoring.
“We are also looking to pay off the existing mortgage on the Buggy Museum’s visitor’s center,” Linke added.
The main sponsor for the Denim and Diamonds birthday bash is the Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.
“They are the most generous of all financial institutions in our area, especially for non-profits like the buggy museum,” Linke added.
This year, the museum will be donating a portion of the net profits of the birthday bash to The Mifflinburg Community Park Action Project (CPAP). The mission of the Mifflinburg CPAP is to partner with the borough to enhance recreational assets. Mifflinburg is planning a tot playground.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.