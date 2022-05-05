MECHANICSBURG — As part of national Drinking Water Week, Pennsylvania American Water recently announced the results published in the company’s latest annual water quality reports indicated excellent water quality throughout its 37-county service area.
Also known as Consumer Confidence Reports, these reports are annual performance measures of the drinking water supplied by Pennsylvania American Water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
These reports, which are issued for each of the company’s public water systems and searchable by zip code on the company’s website, provide information on where the water comes from, water tests conducted, substances detected in water and the levels of those substances. Commonly asked questions and associated answers concerning drinking water are also included.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Partnership for Safe Water recognizes water providers who voluntarily implement measures to optimize treatment plant performance and distribution system operation, resulting in the production and delivery of superior quality water. As part of meeting the Directors Award requirements, water treatment plants must meet certain criteria and provide water service that – in some cases – surpasses what it is required by federal and state drinking water standards. Eighteen of Pennsylvania American Water’s 33 Directors water treatment plants have maintained this high standard for 20 years or more, and nine have received the Elite Phase IV Presidents Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.