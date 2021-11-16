BLOOMSBURG — Melanie Egan, of Lewisburg, was among 13 Bloomsburg University students who recently visited New York Law School in New York City.
Egan and Loren Selznick, Diehl Center for Law School Preparation director, visited the downtown campus of New York Law followed by attendance at a Law School Admissions Council Law School Forum. Admissions representatives of nearly 200 law schools were also at the forum.
The Diehl Center was named for Craig A. Diehl who graduated magna cum laude with an accounting degree from BU in 1982. He later worked with Price Waterhouse in Baltimore for several years before obtaining his Juris Doctor in 1988 from the Dickinson School of Law.
The center provides information and assistance to students about careers in law, the law school experience and the application process.
