State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a crash with injuries and suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
The crash was reported at 7:41 p.m. Nov. 16 along Ebenezer Church Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. A 1998 Yamaha golf cart crashed in the roadway, police noted. Through an investigation, police said Mason Reese Fultz, of Selinsgrove, was leaving a nearby residence after drinking alcohol when he crashed the cart. Fultz was treated at the scene and flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center with injuries to his head and hand, police noted.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Selinsgrove woman is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after her vehicle was stopped for speeding.
Troopers said a minivan was stopped at 3:36 a.m. Nov. 17 along North Market Street, Penn Township, Snyder County. Charges are pending the results of chemical testing.
DUI crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man is suspected of DUI after he allegedly crashed and fled the scene.
The incident was reported at 2:14 a.m. Oct. 23 along Route 104, north of Mitchell Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Isaiah A. Dreese, 23, was traveling north in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when the vehicle left the roadway, skidded along the embankment, spun clockwise, struck a utility pole and rolled down an embankment. Dreese sustained a suspected minor injury and fled on foot before being encountered about a mile north of the crash, police noted.
Dreese will be cited with driving under the influence, police reported.
4-vehicle crash (injuries)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Three persons sustained suspected minor injuries following a four-vehicle crash at 3:29 p.m. Nov. 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Airport Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A southbound Toyota Corolla driven by Alicia A. Lesneski, 26, of Sunbury, struck the rear of a 2008 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Debra K. Young, 56, of Beaver Springs, which was pushed into the rear of a 2011 Lexus RX350 driven by Stacey L. Huynh, 51, of Selinsgrove, which was pushed into the rear of a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Chad A. Cooke, 31, of Beaverton, police reported.
Each of the drivers was belted. Lesneski, Young and Huynh each sustained a suspected minor injury and each was treated at the scene, but not transported, police noted.
Lesneski will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a pair of vehicles were involved in a sideswipe collision at 4:35 p.m. Nov. 15 along Middle Road, west of Zion Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it left its lane of travel and sideswiped an oncoming 2016 Honda Pilot. The driver of the Oldsmobile was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 2006 Honda Odysset sideswiped a parked vehicle while traveling east along Route 35, east of Center Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 9 p.m. Nov. 12. The Odyssey struck a legally parked 2006 Jeep Cherokee located off the south side of the roadway.
Vehicle vs. deer
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 6:37 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 35, west of Wedgewood Gardens, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Kia Sorento driven by Nicole A. Fleegle, 32, of Milton, was traveling west when it struck the deer. Fleegle was belted.
Assault
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was arrested after troopers investigated an alleged assault at 6:41 p.m .Oct. 28 along Big Oak Boulevard, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Lester Liddington, 61, was arrested following an alleged incident with a 17-year-old Middleburg boy, police reported.
Disorderly conduct
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Lewistown man allegedly resisted arrest when troopers responded to a report of a vehicle with its lights on at the Middleburg Livestock Auction barn.
Dennis Carper was found to have an active warrant, according to troopers, when contact was made with him at 1:20 a.m. Oct. 9 along sale Barn Road and Globe Mills Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Carper was jailed in Snyder County, police noted.
Criminal trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man who has been given numerous no trespass orders was arrested following an incident at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 5 at Turke Hill, 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers arrested Connel Drumm, 29, after the alleged incident in which a store manager advised Drumm to leave the store. Drumm allegedly refused to leave.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 55-year-old Port Trevorton man in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:49 p.m. Nov. 15 along Verdilla Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim was opened in the name of a 68-year-old McClure man, police reported.
The incident was reported between Oct. 1 and 2:36 p.m. Nov. 4 along Ulsh Gap Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. deer
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 11 along Route 442, east of South Gardner Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers reported a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Elizabeth A. Voss, 48, of Bloomsburg, struck a deer while traveling east.
Vehicle vs. coyote
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a coyote in the roadway at 2:!2 p.m. Nov. 16 along Route 11 southbound at Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Marlene A. Schickling, 55, of Elkton, Md., was traveling south when it hit the animal. Schickling was belted.
Criminal trespass
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of trespassing between noon and 3 p.m. Nov. 14 along Sylvan Dell Park Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged fraudulent application for unemployment.
The incident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 29 along Alexis Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 57-year-old Williamsport man’s identity was used, police noted.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft of a $200 Apple gift card.
The incident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 25 along Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 37-year-old Williamsport man was allegedly victimized.
