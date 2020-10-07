LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg YMCA has announced its schedule of upcoming programs.
The following will be held:
• Lacrosse Clinics, Oct. 12 through Nov. 2. 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays for students in second through fifth grades, 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays for students in sixth through eighth grades.
• Upper Level Soccer Training, Oct. 15 through Nov. 5, 7 to 7 p.m. Thursdays for ages 6 through 10, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays for ages 11 to 14.
• Middle School Basketball Training Series, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17. 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays for students in first through fifth grades, 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays for students in sixth through eighth grades.
• Kids in Action, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
• Funday Nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
• Baseball Hitting Clinics, 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays for students in first through fourth grade, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays for students in fifth through eighth grade.
