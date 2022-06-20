LEWISBURG — Change is in the air for Alee Kabalan and his Mediterranean cafe and food store.
But Kabalan said it is good change as Alee’s Cafe and Mediterranean Food Store will be moving to 232 Market St., Lewisbug. It is literally on a sunnier side of the street, about 100 feet from his original downtown location.
Kabalan said much of the equipment has been moved already. Online orders will be completed in the meantime, at www.aleebanesefood.com. He expects to be ready for in-person service in 10 days to two weeks.
Alee’s menu includes traditional dishes like hummus and baba ganoush, a dip made from eggplant, tahini, lemon juice and flavorings. Falafel, stuffed grape leaves and Middle Eastern coffees and teas are also featured.
Kabalan said the move will allow menu items to be added with some minor adjustments to the menu.
“The people are happy with all our dishes,” Kabalan said. “I’m not going to make big changes, so I might make small changes.”
Kabalan said more desserts will be added, all from his own recipes. Similarly, main courses created from Kalaban’s culinary imagination would be introduced
Having grown up in Beruit, Lebanon, Kabalan moved to Lewisburg in 2016. He recalled the move was because his daughter, a Bucknell University employee, was about to have a child.
“I’d been visiting the United States since 1986,” Kabalan said. “I used to come here many times. Most of the times for fun or as a tourist or to see the graduations of my children who graduated in the United States.”
Kabalan noted the “Paris of the Middle East” was the site of the first American school in the region. That school eventually became American University of Beruit.
“I feel like a lucky guy because I had the chance in my teenage years to see Beruit,” he said. “They were beautiful golden days, a golden age for Beruit. I have a lot of memories of my childhood there.”
Even with all the headlines about his hometown in the years which followed, Kabalan said Beruit is still a busy place and safe, for the most part.
“The best thing that has been given to us by God is the chance to be on this planet,” Kabalan said. “The best thing we can do for ourselves, nature and our planet, is to enjoy our stay here.
“It’s hard. It’s short. It’s long. It’s sad. It’s bad,” he added. “We try and try. But we have to enjoy the good moments. Nothing will be good forever.”
Sometimes, Kabalan mused, a “flower can be found in the trash.”
Kabalan noted the name of his company, Aleebanese LLC, is a contraction of his first name and the word Lebanese. He currently has two employees.
