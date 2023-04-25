Clubs hold cleanup at library

Rotarian Sarah Kowalski, front, works on trimming bushes at the Milton Public Library as Kiwanian Ted McPherrin is cleans up in the back.

 PROVIDED BY RICK COUP

MILTON — Representatives from three community organizations recently participated in a spring cleanup project at the Milton Public Library.

Members of the Milton Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis clubs recently joined with community volunteers for the cleanup.

