Clubs hold cleanup at library

MILTON — Representatives from three community organizations recently participated in a spring cleanup project at the Milton Public Library.
Members of the Milton Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis clubs recently joined with community volunteers for the cleanup.
Members manned their rakes and other tools to get the exterior facility ready for the spring and summer season. With six acres of exterior grounds to maintain, Kris LaVanish, library director, is appreciative of the group’s help.
“We couldn’t do it with out them,” she said. “Their efforts, both in the spring and fall are vital to keeping our grounds looking nice for our neighbors and visiting public.”
The service clubs will be back this fall to pick up leaves and other exterior maintenance, as needed.
The Milton Rotary Club started a downtown litter cleanup project last fall, which will continue into the future. Members are assigned zones in the downtown area, with each zone being cleaned on a weekly basis by a different Rotarian. Each member determines the day and time that best suites them to do their assigned clean-up. This project was organized by member Jeff Coup.
“We take pride in our community and want it to be looking its best,” said Coup. “Each of us have to do our part as well as all the downtown establishments. We’re all in this together.”
With five zones and four members per zone (one per week), 20 Milton Rotarians are volunteering their time to keep downtown Milton looking nicer.
In 2018, the club also planted tree seedlings at the entrance of the Milton Cemetery. The trees have now grown into mature, flowering trees and beautify the entry during the spring season as well as lining the entry-way driveway all year long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.