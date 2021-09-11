HARRISBURG — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Shikellamy State Park.
Clinics will also be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following state parks: Codorus State Park, York County, Sunday, Sept. 19; Keystone State Park, Westmoreland County, Saturday, Sept. 25; Nockamixon State Park, Bucks County, Saturday, Sept. 25.
These parks were selected because they are high use park visitation areas with good general vehicle access, adequate outdoor space, and easy park pedestrian access.
Clinics will provide either the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. For those who receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, second dose appointments will be scheduled at the State Health Center closest to where the recipient lives. Those due for a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine can get their second dose at a state park vaccine clinic as well.
There is no cost to get the vaccine at one of the clinics. Identification and insurance are preferred but not required. Those seeking the vaccine should be prepared to answer health related questions and must sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.
A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 877-724-3258.
