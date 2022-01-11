HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases show no signs of slowing across the commonwealth as Department of Health data released Monday showed another 28,182 cases were added, along with 21 more deaths.
Over the last two days, more than 50,000 cases have been reported across Pennsylvania.
Locally, no deaths were reported over the last two days. Cases rose by 166 over the last 24 hours in Northumberland County, 89 in Union County, 88 in Lycoming County, 45 in Snyder County and 36 in Montour County.
