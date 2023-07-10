MIFFLINBURG — The 25th annual Blueberry Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in the Mifflinburg Community Park.
A variety of blueberry treats will be available for purchase, including blueberry crumb and double crust pie, blueberry custard pie and blueberry cheesecake, blueberry whoopie pies, vanilla and blueberry ice cream.
