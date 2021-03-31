MILTON — A convicted sex offender has been apprehended after allegedly failing to update his registration as a Megan's Law offender.
Marc Sheptock, 54, of 73 Broadway Apt. 3, Milton, has been charged with two felony counts of failure to comply.
According to paperwork filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton by Todd Ulrich, an officer with the Milton Police Department, the department received a tip regarding Sheptock from the Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law Division.
According to court documents, the tip indicated Sheptock had moved and changed employers without failing to register. The tip indicated he was living at an Econo Lodge in Mechanicsburg while working at a nearby business called Event Central.
Ulrich said Sheptock's last registered address was 73 Broadway St., Milton. He was last registered to be working at Furmano's Foods, Northumberland.
According to court documents, Sheptock was convicted of sexual offenses in Florida and required to register his residence and employment locations for the remainder of his life.
Ulrich said Milton police learned Sheptock last worked at Furmano's Foods on Feb. 6. The owner of the apartment where Sheptock lived said he last had the apartment on Broadway on Feb. 23.
Through the course of an investigation, Ulrich said it was discovered that Sheptock allegedly failed to report working for Watsontown Brick from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24.
Ulrich said the investigation additionally found Sheptock's employment at Furmano's Foods was terminated by One Source Staffing after he failed to report for work for several days.
After Sheptock reestablished contact with One Source Staffing, Ulrich said it was learned he was living and working in the Mechanicsburg area.
Court documents allege Sheptock had not updated his employment information or residency with the Pennsylvania Megan's Law division since Dec. 30.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer confirmed on Wednesday that Sheptock was taken into custody Wednesday through a joint effort by his department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Sheptock was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:45 a.m. April 14, before Diehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.