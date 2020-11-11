LEWISBURG — Property owners in Lewisburg will not likely have to deal with higher taxes in the year ahead.
However, the final draft of the 2021 borough budget contains some adjustments to individual millage rates.
Borough Manager William Lowthert noted the draft contained a 0.15 decrease in the debt service fund, a 0.1 mill decrease in the fire protection fund and a 0.25 mill increase in the recreation fund. Rates for the general, street lighting and shade tree funds remained the same for a total rate of 12.74 mills.
Cash reserves of associated with individual budgets would be used to fill projected deficits.
Each mill represents the tax rate in dollars per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Owners of a $100,000 property would annually owe $1,274 in taxes.
Lowthert noted council did not schedule street improvement projects in 2021 as a large floodplain restoration, mixed use path and nature play project is planned.
“Overall, the 2021 budget looks good,” Lowthert surmised. “We are using part of the general fund cash reserves next year for the local share of the mixed use path, nature play, floodplain restoration project. This was a planned 2021 expenditure and budgeted for accordingly.”
Final adoption was scheduled for the regular council meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 via the Zoom online platform.
Borough crews and utility personnel began putting up lighting for the holiday season this week.
They included strings of green holiday-style lights on the stanchions of the borough’s distinctive three-globe arrays. The additional lights, with more to come, were the work of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) along with partners of its own.
“The (LDP) is excited and proud to be partnering with the Campus Theatre and the CommUnity Zone along with many volunteers from the community to being more lights than ever before to downtown Lewisburg this winter,” said Ellen Ruby, LDP executive director. “Keep watching and checking as more lights are added, in trees, in the park, shop windows and at homes in the borough.”
Meantime, Lowthert noted the LDP work was done in conjunction with borough efforts. He said planter baskets on the street lighting also got some attention as well as more comprehensive lighting of two trees on Market Street between Third and Fourth streets. They have been done in communication with both borough staff and council on the project.
Borough employees would work on the big evergreen tree in Hufnagle Park.
