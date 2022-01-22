FORKSVILLE — There’s just something about visiting frozen waterfalls that makes it easier to layer up and hit the trails with single-digit temperatures there to greet those of us who enthusiastically embrace Old Man Winter’s wonders.
If you’ve ever seen first-hand these artistic masterpieces, you understand. Whether it’s the vibrant colors — deep whites to shades of aqua and blue — or the impressive sight of towering walls of ice and a still-flowing stream of water alongside, underneath or atop... winter hiking is a favorite of many, including myself.
So with temperatures hovering around 3 degrees, Chris Grego and I trudged off to Ketchum Run to catch the several falls along this impressive waterway that cuts through the Loyalsock State Forest near Worlds End State Park. A more beautiful day we could not have asked for with sunny skies and, most importantly, no winds to speak of.
Ketchum Run Trail is along High Knob Road, just off Worlds End Road. It is not maintained during the winter, so four-wheel drive is all but a must. About a mile onto High Knob Road, a gated trailhead is just off the right side of the roadway, and able to hold a couple, maybe three cars.
Along the way to the first run, commonly referred to as Right Angle Falls, we encountered some bobcat tracks and the beauty of the streamside hemlocks, still boasting a nice blanket of snow amid the canopies. Even without the falls, this trail is stunning as it meanders never too far from the run. With sun glistening off the not-yet-frozen sections of water and snow accumulation on the rocks in the water, it’s a stroke of artistic genius from Mother Nature.
The yellow-blazed trail follows Ketchum Run until it opens up not quite a mile in, intersecting with the red-blazed Bridle Trail. From there, it’s a few steps to the left, then a right as you simply follow the run through some hemlocks to the first fall. Accessing the falls along the unblazed trail is somewhat tricky, so just use your best judgment around the rocks and steep banks.
Just down from Right Angle Falls is what is known as Ketchum Falls. Taller and completely different than Right Angle Falls, it empties into a nice pool of water surrounding by rock formations and gravity defying hemlock growth.
Once you’ve taken in Ketchum Falls, it’s following a pretty clear path along the run until you intersect with the yellow LT-blazed Loyalsock Trail. Several water crossings ensue, so be prepared.
Eventually, you’ll enter a gorge where the water flowing from above has frozen to create walls of water. The gorge itself is especially beautiful in the winter with frozen precipitation on the cliffs and trees as you walk alongside the run.
As you approach a sharp right turn on the trail, which takes you up, Lee’s Falls is just ahead. This section of falls can be viewed if you climb down and over some rocks on the right side of the run. Caution is needed in winter conditions, but the view of Lee’s Falls from several vantage points is worth it.
Catching those three falls on a brisk, winter morning is just over 1.6 miles one way, just over three miles out and back. The elevation is not overwhelming, but just remember it’s a steady descent out, and steady ascent coming back. Only as you climb past Ketchum and Right Angle falls do you have sharper inclines.
Maps of the area can be found at the Loyalsock State Forest site (http://elibrary.dcnr.pa.gov/GetDocument?docId=1743705&DocName=sf-PUd20.pdf). Remember, there is a section of the trail that is unmarked, but it is fairly well trafficked and pretty easy to follow. Just stick close to the run until you catch up with the well-blazed LT, which follows an old logging grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.