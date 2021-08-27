If NASCAR is contesting its 400-mile race at Daytona International Speedway it must be Independence Day weekend, right?
Prior to the start of the 2020 season, NASCAR executives made a move which I refer to as “trashing tradition.”
The 400-mile race at Daytona was synonymous with the July 4 weekend since it was first contested in 1959.
For the 2020 season, the powers that be at NASCAR decided to move the event to being the last race contested before the playoffs. This decision was nothing more than a gimmick, with executives having the misguided notion that it would ramp-up excitement for the final 10 races of the year. I’m sure the executives also secretly hoped the event would turn into a crash fest with an unheralded driver making their way into the playoffs.
Ironically, when the COVID-19 pandemic jumbled 2020 racing schedules, there ended up being an automobile race contested at Daytona over the July 4 weekend as the IMSA sports cars contested an event on the track’s infield road course.
Unfortunately, there were no car races held over Independence Day weekend at Daytona this year. And Saturday’s race will probably turn out to be something NASCAR officials may be clamoring for — but I and many drivers dread — a crash fest. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see a fluke winner, such as Bubba Wallace, emerge.
While NASCAR has developed a history of “trashing tradition,” it has in the past realized the error of its ways and reversed that trashing.
After Terry Labonte claimed his final victory in the 2003 Southern 500 at Darlington, executives thought they made the right move by no longer contesting the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend. Although it took 12 years, fortunately series leaders realized the error of their ways and eventually returned the Southern 500 to Labor Day weekend.
I expect the same will happen with the 400-mile race at Daytona. Eventually it will be moved back to the July 4 weekend.
Unfortunately, I suspect that move will not occur in 2022. Equally as disappointing, I doubt NASCAR will “undo” another trashing and return to racing on the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, rather than the track’s road course.
I am pondering what the 2022 schedule will look like. Recently, the IndyCar series announced it will return to the Iowa Speedway, hosting a doubleheader event at the NASCAR-owned short track.
With NASCAR apparently keen on adding more short tracks to the schedule, could the Iowa Speedway host a race for the NASCAR Cup series?
There has also been chatter about adding a street course to the NASCAR schedule. After the disastrous recent IndyCar street race in Nashville — even the winner went flying through the air in a dramatic crash — NASCAR should think twice about holding a street-course race.
Street courses are notoriously narrow and don’t produce very good racing. It would be an epic disaster for NASCAR stock cars to take to the streets. There will likely be more crashes than what occurred at the rain-plagued Austin, Texas, race and on the road course at Indianapolis.
It’s not yet certain if Austin will return to the schedule in 2022. It looks as if the All-Star Race will again be contested at the Texas Motor Speedway in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
I really don’t foresee too many changes to the 2022 schedule, but you never know what surprise announcements may be made. Could Pocono contest one of the two races in its doubleheader weekend on an infield road course layout? Not likely, considering it would cut into RV space, and the infield was jammed with campers this past year. But you never know what gimmicks series officials may come up with in the hope of attracting more attention.
