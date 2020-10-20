New York man charged in high-speed chase

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Multiple counts have been filed against a Brooklyn, N.Y., man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in White Deer Township, Union County.
Kai Marcus Heyward, 20, of 1214 E. Eight Third St., Brooklyn, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on right side of roadway, driving on roadways laned for traffic, stop signs and yield signs, turning movements and required signals, maximum speed limits, careless driving, minor prohibited from operating with any alcohol in system, duty to give information and render aid, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and immediate notice of accident to police department.
The charges were filed the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, of Mifflinburg, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Friday evening, Oct. 16, beginning at mile marker 207.6 along Interstate 80 in White Deer Township.
Tpr. Jennifer Bowers wrote in court documents that she clocked a Kia Sorennto driven by Heyward traveling at 116 mph in a 70 mph zone along Interstate 80.
Bowers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, with the Kia initially pulling over, but then accelerating at a high rate of speed as she approached the car.
According to court documents, the Kia traveled from Interstate 80 to Route 15, while traveling at a high rate of speed.
The car then exited Route 15, turning on to New Columbia Road.
“The vehicle continued at a high rate of seed through a stop sign at New Columbia Road and Old Route 15,” court documents said. “The vehicle went airborne as it crossed the intersection of Old Route 15.”
The Kia lost control, struck a parked vehicle and unoccupied home.
“The suspect vehicle continued east in the 400 block of Main Street in New Columbia, where (it) collided with another unoccupied vehicle,” court papers said. “The suspect (vehicle) then barrel rolled east on Main Street, where it struck and severed a telephone pole.”
Heyward and three other occupants allegedly fled the vehicle on foot before being stopped and detained by police.
He allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .004%, through a PBT test.
“It should be known that there was a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and that there were several items found in the vehicle that are believed to be stolen,” court documents said. “Further investigation needs to be conducted.”
According to online court records, Heyward is locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, before Mensch.
