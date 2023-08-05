LEWISBURG — Fresh paint on the walls, a new playground at one school, and several new learning opportunities await students in the Lewisburg School District as the district prepares for opening day.

"We are opening our doors with staff on Monday, Aug. 21, with our traditional full-staff convocation," Superintendent Cathy Moser said. "With two days of pre-service for teachers, we then welcome all students Wednesday, Aug. 23. Each building level has orientation/student and parent welcome events scheduled in our early days of the school year, and all dates and times have been communicated out to families.

