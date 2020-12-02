SUNBURY — A 72-year-old Sunbury woman was killed in a head-on crash late Tuesday afternoon in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Stonington released details of the crash Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at 5:53 p.m. Dec. 1 along Mile Post Road, west of Epler Road.
Sandra C. Moyer, 72, of Sunbury, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus when her vehicle was struck head-on by a southbound 2018 Mazda CX-5 driven by Alicia F. Moodie, 29, of Danville, troopers reported. Moyer was not belted and was killed in the crash, police noted.
Moodie was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. A passenger in Moyer's vehicle, Janelle M. Beaver, 30, of Sunbury, was also transported to Geisinger with a suspected minor injury. She was not belted, police noted.
Assisting state police at the scene: PennDOT, Americus and Area Services EMS and fire personnel from Upper Augusta Township and Sunbury.
