MIFFLINBURG — Tickets for an April gala to benefit a local camp for grieving children recently went on sale.
The Camp Koala Gala will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. Reservations may be made via email to director@campkoala.org. Information about event sponsorships, “VIP” tables and a special “happy hour” is also available by email.
Kim Sawyer, Camp Koala board member, noted the gala was the main fundraiser for the organization. As much as $30,000 can be raised through the event.
However, Sawyer said there was no in-person gala two years ago. Many children have lost parents or guardians in the time since.
“The need is great,” Sawyer said. “We’re having four support groups just in our immediate area in the next two months.”
Sawyer said the organization had additional ways children who have lost a parent or caregiver could be supported.
They included distribution of hundreds of “Comfort Bags” through schools and other sites.
“When a child returns to school the guidance counselor wants to be able to connect with them,” Sawyer said. “But they can’t just say, ‘Hey, come in and see me.’ Because they are not going to do that, they may already be hesitant to go back to school.”
Sawyer said an age-appropriate “Comfort Bag” may be a good conversation-starter between a grieving child and a guidance counselor. They are filled with goodies which may also inspire a return to the counselor or attendance at a Camp Koala session via a “connection” card.
Funeral directors also receive bags for children who may have lost a parent or caregiver.
Money made via the gala goes toward the bags, camp art supplies and expenses incurred through a six-week camp at the Lewisburg YMCA/Miller Center.
Sawyer said several new support groups were being hosted in schools and hospitals for children who have experienced a death. Camp Koala also purchased a Mifflinburg office building in 2021.
She added the gala would be a night of celebration, craft beer, wine, hors d’oeuvres and homemade desserts. Entertainment included a live performance by the band Route 15, with festivities emceed by Mark Lingenfelter.
Silent auctions, raffles, a red carpet “Hollywood” photo area and caricature artist would also be part of the evening. Organizers expected the gala, with support by title sponsors Roupp Funeral Home and Pediatric Dentistry of Lewisburg, to sell out quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.