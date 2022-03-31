ALLENTOWN — Brynn Levine has joined Keenan-Nagle Advertising as the director of Marketing and Media Services.
Brynn comes to Keenan-Nagle from the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, where she served for more than a decade, most recently as marketing manager.
She is a Lehigh Valley native and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and management from DeSales University. She has served the community as a valued member of multiple boards and committees, including the marketing board for the Downtown Bethlehem Association, the hospitality board for Northampton Community College, and the marketing committee for Discover Lehigh Valley.
