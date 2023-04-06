Linda K. Danowsky

LEWISBURG — Linda K. Danowsky, 75, of Moores School Road, Lewisburg, passed away on April 4, 2023 at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Montgomery on January 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Mary (Leon) Rathburn. She was married on May 23, 1967, to Arlon Danowsky, who preceded her in death on December 16, 2003.

Linda attended Milton Schools and she worked as a cook at Perkins. She was also a school bus driver for Lewisburg School district. She was a member of the Eagles in Milton for many years. Linda enjoyed time with family and friends playing cards and other games. She especially loved time with her grandchildren.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.