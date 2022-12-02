Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Linette Azinger, 64, of Milton, and David Clemens, 69, of Milton.
• Denise Farhiarz, 39, of Ralpho Township, and Dante Taylor, 26, of Ralpho Township.
• David Toth, 53, of Coal Township, and Marilou Sayson, 64, of Coal Township.
• Mahlon Smucker, 21, of Gratz, and Martha Fisher, 21, of Leacock.
• Megan Walker, 23, of Sunbury, and Joseph Delosier, 31, of Sunbury.
• Christopher Johnson, 54, of Lower Mahanoy Township, and Natalia Nitsak, 47, of Lower Mahanoy Township.
Deed transfers
• Douglas Diven and Christy Diven to Andrew R. Rantz and Jordann L. Rantz, property in Milton, $1.
• Amos L. Kauffman and Sarah Kauffman to Rhonda M. Kauffman, property in Milton, $1.
• William B. Kling Jr. to Carmine Joseph Santora II and Carmine Santora Sr., property in Turbotville, $150,000.
• Anthony W. Swartz, Angela C. Swartz and Angela Vanbuskirk to Matthew Nolder and Megan M. Nolder, property in Milton, $1.
• Terry L. Parker Jr. and Monique Y. Turcotte to Terry L. Parker Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Kathy L. Smitha nd Kevin Smith to William C. Swartzlander Jr. and Gail Swartzlander, property in Milton, $1.
• Ronald D. Phillips to Chris Downey, property in McEwensville, $40,000.
• Kenneth M. Gombert to John C. Hoffman, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Joseph M. Petrovich and Andrea Hoysock to Joseph M. Petrovich and Heather M. Billman, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Ruth R. Browneller estate and Lynn A. Reichen exeuctrix to Milca Irizarry, property in Riverside, $275,000.
• Mona K. Cotner to Jonathan Alicea and Kenya Lizeth Garcia Alicea, property in Riverside, $106,000.
• Bell Services LLC to Marlin O. Cardenas and Rosa M. Cardenas, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Kirk D. Kerstetter to Courtney J. Wolfberg and Jacob T. Morton, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Rachelle N. Armstrong and Jeffrey M. Krushinskie to Rachelle N. Armstrong, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• David R. Hughes to David R. Hughes, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Jessica Baskin and Jessica McCracken to Fix Flip or Rent LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $42,000.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Nikolay Vyalykh, property in Coal Township, $28,500.
• North and South Constructions LLC to Christian J. Dabrowski, property in Shamokin, $380,000.
• Robert Nolan and Rosanne Nolan to Joseph MN. Petrovich and Heather M. Billman, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Patricia Ann Williams and Barbara A. Thomas to Eric Michael Monroe and Amy Louise Monroe, property in Ralpho Township, $79,000.
• Barbara Clements by agent and Christopher J. Clements agent to Jared Chapman, property in Coal Township, $135,000.
• Marr Development Inc. to Michael A. Funt, property in Ralpho Township, $125,000.
• Annette Y. Shomper and Annette Y. Bixler to Nicole A. Carr, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Higher Hope International Ministries to Lasting Impressions Beauty Salon LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jathan Allen Lamar Stover to Aesthetic Minds Entertainment LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• RE Established Realty LLC to MQ Servicing LLC, property in Coal Township, $24,000.
• Shayka Properites LLC to Cesar Properties LLC and TD1 Trade Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $29,000.
• Kyle L. Horlacher to Glanzair Properties LLC, property in Northumberland, $86,500.
• May Clarabell Campbell estate and Tex M. Campbell executor to Tex M. Campbell, property in Jackson Township, $1.
