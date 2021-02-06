LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man, born blind, used COVID-19 stay-at-home time to write a memoir.
Charles "Dick" Bressler, now known as owner of Music N' More, said "Letters to My Children" was recently published by Gatekeeper Press. He said it would soon be available in paperback through Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million (BAM), Amazon and other retailers.
Bressler, 82, said the project began thanks to persistent efforts of his children. Son Rick Bressler and his sister kept asking for years about what their dad did and what he was like when he was younger.
"Their mother and I were divorced and they were pretty little," Bressler said. "We didn't have much contact when they grew up."
Bressler said the children wanted to preserve details about what it was like, but he kept putting it off until early 2020.
"Finally, Rick called me one day and said, 'OK dad, I want you to talk,'" Bressler said. "He told me what he wanted me to talk about and added that he was going to record it."
Rick, who had experience with publishing, kept recording and transcribing his dad's thoughts until they had a book.
Bressler explained that his early years were in the Clinton County communities of Mill Hall and Sugar Valley. Visually impaired since birth, his parents sent him to a school for the blind in Pittsburgh.
"Came out of school at 18 and had no clue what I was going to do with myself," Bressler said. "Then the state rehab people came by and said if I'd like to go to college. I said, OK, why not? They told me I could go either to Penn State or University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia."
Bressler chose Penn State as it was a little closer to home. There were no Braille textbooks or recording devices at the time. Reading was done by readers, assuming they would show up. Taking notes in class was done in Braille and was sometimes noisy. The book noted an encounter with a prickly professor.
From Penn State, Bressler got a job as a Clinton County probation officer, only the second blind probation officer in the state at the time.
"That started out (when) I went to speak with the county judge about some position he had some responsibility for," Bressler said. "He told me I didn't qualify. I was pretty depressed because I had graduated in 1960 and was told, you have the 'world by the tail' because you have an education."
Bressler told the judge taxpayers paid for his education but no one wanted to hire him. The judge apparently reconsidered and asked Bressler to come back and talk things over.
"He said we are sending too many kids to reform school because there is nobody to supervise them and work with them in the community," Bressler recalled. "(The judge) didn't have a place in the budget for that, but if I was willing to work for expenses for a year and if we can cut down the number of kids in reform school and showed success in the community, that would justify a salary."
Bressler later earned a master's degree at the University of Pittsburgh and worked in the mental health field. The memoir recounts the challenges along the way including the state's refusal to certify blind people as teachers.
"The thing with the blind is that you always have these prejudices which show up here, there and everywhere," he said. "I talk quite a bit about that sort of thing in the book."
Bressler developed a fondness for horses and riding. He rode solo without a guide.
"The only guide was the horse," he said. "Like I say in the book, she was a one-eyed horse. We had one good eye between us and it was hers."
Bressler, who at best had 10% vision after surgery, even drove a motor vehicle a few times.
"I think I drove four times and had three accidents," Bressler said. "The one Rick remembers well is when he, his cousin and I took his cousin's pickup truck for a ride."
Bressler said his companions acted as co-pilots during what became his last attempt at driving.
It did not end well, as noted in "Letters to My Children." But he added it was many years ago and the statute of limitations has since run out.
