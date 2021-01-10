MILTON — Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, the Milton Borough Public Works Department will begin Christmas tree and brush pickup.
The only materials that will be picked-up are Christmas tree limbs and brush. No leaves, garden plants, tree stumps or brushes with roots will be picked up. Christmas Trees must be free of all ornaments, stands and lights.
Christmas trees or brush that is frozen to the ground will not be picked up.
Items must be placed on the sidewalk side of the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day. The chipper will not spend more than 10 minutes at each residence.
The pickups will occur as follows: Monday, Jan. 11, Ward 1; Tuesday, Jan. 12, Ward 2; Wednesday, Jan. 13, Ward 3; Thursday, Jan. 14, Ward 4; Friday, Jan. 15, Ward 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.