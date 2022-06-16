WATSONTOWN — Newly appointed Watsontown Police Chief Christopher Snyder said the best part of his job is the sense of community he and the rest of the department experience in their service to the borough.
“We’re very fortunate to work in a smaller, tight-knit community where we have approximately 2,300 residents. You get to know people on a more personal level, which in turn makes your job a lot easier, because most of the time you know the people you’re dealing with, which is huge,” Snyder reflected.
“It gives (the community) a better understanding of how we work and we’re able to develop relationships with the community, that’s one of the best things about working in a smaller municipality.”
Snyder’s appointment as new chief of police for the Watsontown Police Department was approved Monday night by the borough council. Snyder previously served as a lieutenant with the department, where he has been an officer for nearly seven years.
Prior to his time as a municipal officer, Snyder served in the United States Army as a military police officer. He completed training in July 2005 and was stationed in South Korea before returning stateside in July 2006 to Fort Drum, N.Y. In November 2006, Snyder was deployed to Iraq for 15 months, returning from duty in February 2008, before being deployed there again for a year between July 2009 and 2010. As a military police officer, Snyder said he conducted many of the same duties he handles as a municipal officer, patrolling bases and responding to emergency calls, which prepared him well for the transition to his current work.
After he left the Army in March 2011, Snyder began attending Mansfield University’s Police Academy in April. After graduating, he began working as an officer in Columbia County alongside Officer Timothy Kiefaber, who Snyder grew up with and still serves with today in Watsontown. The two joined the department in September 2015.
While serving in Columbia County, Snyder and Kiefaber were involved in a high-profile New Year’s Eve drug bust in 2013, recovering large quantities of several different types of drugs, almost $100,000 in cash, and a firearm after receiving a call for a suspicious vehicle.
On his way to work in October 2018, Snyder came across the site of an accident along Route 147, just north of Route 405, involving a three-vehicle collision that drove a tour bus off the roadway and pinned it against an embankment. Snyder was one of the first responders on scene, and despite being dressed in his civilian attire, he leapt into action, notifying the county’s communication center and then helping to pull crash victims from the wreckage.
“It just a huge collaboration of all fire, EMS, police, state police that just converged on it to help extricate the victims from the tour bus,” Snyder said. “I was there in street clothes, so rather than having full-uniformed guys go up a ladder (to the bus windows) trying to help, I was able to assist them a lot more easily.”
Snyder said his vision for the police department moving forward is focused on nurturing and building upon those community bonds and connections the department has worked to cultivate.
“I plan on being very proactive in the community, and that’s the department in general. We have a responsibility to serve Watsontown and provide them the best police service that we can,” said Snyder. “I want to get out and into the community more and just speak with people and businesses owners and see if they have any requests that we may be able to help them with.”
In the short term, Snyder said his top priority is filling the full-time officer vacancy in the department his promotion has left. Snyder said now that a vacancy on the borough’s civil service commission was filled at a council meeting, the department can move forward with talks with the borough about hiring a sixth officer. Being down an officer has been manageable, he said, but difficult when trying to schedule vacation and time off.
Despite that challenge, Snyder says the police department is in very good shape with no other pressing issues that need to be addressed.
“We have a very good base foundation right now, so we don’t have anything that we need to immediately get done, and we’ll just work off of what we have and continue to make this a great working environment throughout the borough and continue to provide the best police service that we can to the residents.”
Snyder said the transition to his new role as chief of police has been smooth. After the resignation of former chief of police Rod Witherite in May, Snyder was named acting officer in charge, a position he said prepared him to step into the chief position permanently.
“There’s been an incredible amount of support from borough council, the mayor, the borough manager, borough staff and the public in general has been fantastic through the transition. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback as a department, which is what we strive for,” Snyder added. “The amount of community support we have here is second to none.”
