LEWISBURG — “For Love of Nature,” a picture display by five artists and friends showcasing their love of nature, will be featured in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout December.

Barbara Baker, Pat Bontinen, Gail Fox, Sandy Spiro and Nancy Wentlzer capture on canvas and paper specific moments of nature in Central Pennsylvania’s diverse and unique beauty. The gallery features flaming trees in the fall, the morning mist over a lake, a fish jumping in a stream, a tiny bog turtle, and a darling little wren.

