ALLENWOOD — PennDOT maintenance crews will conduct a series of litter pickups Monday, Aug. 16.
Crews will pick up litter along Route 15, from just south of Allenwood to the Lycoming County line. Work will be performed during daylight hours.
Litter will also be picked up through Wednesday, Aug. 18, along Interstate 180, Route 220 and Route 15 in Lycoming County.
The pickups will occur along: Route 220 from the Clinton/Lycoming county line to the Interstate 180 Pennsdale exit; Interstate 180 from the Northumberland/Lycoming County line to the Route 15 interchange in Williamsport; and Route 15 from the Union/Lycoming county line to the Tioga/Lycoming county line.
Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities.
