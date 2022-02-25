LORETTO — Brooke Catherman, Ryan Oliver and Kelsy Stafford of Mifflinburg were named to honors lists in the fall 2021 semester.
They were joined by Connor Weaver of Coal Township among nearly 850 studetns named to the president's or dean's lists.
To be named, students must be full time and have a grade point average of 4 or 3.5 respecitvely for the president's or dean's lists. They must not have incomplete or continuing courses.
